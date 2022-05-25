Goalkeeper Trevor Carson believes his move to St Mirren ‘ticks all the boxes’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Goalkeeper Trevor Carson believes his move to St Mirren ‘ticks all the boxes’

By Press Association
May 25, 2022, 5:13 pm
Trevor Carson has joined St Mirren (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Trevor Carson has joined St Mirren (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Trevor Carson insists his move from Dundee United to St Mirren on a two-year deal “ticks all the boxes”.

The 34-year-old goalkeeper joins up with fellow Northern Irishman Stephen Robinson with whom he worked at Motherwell, Morecambe and their international side.

It is Robinson’s second summer signing after recruiting midfielder Mark O’Hara.

Carson, who spent the second part of last season on loan at Morecambe, comes in for Jak Alnwick who left the Buddies to join Cardiff.

Carson told stmirren.com: “It’s been in the pipeline for a couple of weeks and I’m just delighted to come here and hopefully show the fans what I can do.

“In terms of a football decision this ticks all the boxes.

“I’m convinced we will do well next year and I want to be a part of that.

“I know what a good club this is and how ambitious it is as well so that was a big thing for me.

“I’m excited with the lads the gaffer is bringing in.

“He’s putting together a good dressing room and I look around the squad that is already here I can’t wait to meet them and get started.”

