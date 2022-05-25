Teenagers Coco Gauff and Leylah Fernandez march on at French Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Teenagers Coco Gauff and Leylah Fernandez march on at French Open

By Press Association
May 25, 2022, 5:35 pm
Coco Gauff defeated Alison Van Uytvanck (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)
One teenager may have departed but two more are very much still in the hunt for glory at the French Open.

US Open champion Emma Raducanu was sent packing by Aliaksandra Sasnovich but her opponent in the final at Flushing Meadows, fellow 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez, breezed through against Katerina Siniakova 6-3 6-2.

Fernandez, the 17th seed from Canada, is being tipped to go deep into the tournament, although she said: “Honestly this is the first time I’m hearing about this.

“But I’m just focusing on my own game. I have been trying to improve my game every single day, trying to get to a level where I think is deemed to be here at a top level.

“I think my team and I were doing a good job, just trying to improve every day and not thinking about wins and losses or any external voices.”

Meanwhile American 18th seed Coco Gauff, still only 18, ousted Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck 6-1 7-6 (4).

“It means a lot to be in the third round, especially after Australian Open when I lost first round, so it’s good,” Gauff said.

“I was relieved after the first match, and now I’m just playing free from there. I felt like for me personally, maybe another couple players, no one wants to lose first round.

“I think once that match is over, at least for me, I play a lot freer. Obviously every match is a lot of pressure to do well, but I think just that one in my head is always a tough one.”

Raducanu’s exit means there are no current grand slam champions in the draw for the third round – last year’s Paris winner Barbora Krejcikova lost in round one and Ashleigh Barty, holder of the other two titles, has retired.

But three-time grand slam winner Angelique Kerber, bidding to complete the full set, secured a 6-1 7-6 (2) win over France’s Elsa Jacquemot and a third-round meeting with Sasnovich.

There was a high-profile casualty in the shape of Greek fourth seed Maria Sakkari, who lost two tie-breaks against Czech Karolina Muchova.

