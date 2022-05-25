Steve Kerr speaks out and Andy Murray has his say – Wednesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 25.

Basketball

Steve Kerr demanded action following another shooting tragedy in America.

Steve Kerr on today's tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas. pic.twitter.com/lsJ8RzPcmC — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 24, 2022

🙌🏽 watch this as much as you watch the game tonight…. https://t.co/EErBoMgCtQ — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) May 25, 2022

Football

Aymeric Laporte issued a fitness update.

Mo Salah got the coffees in.

Macchiato pls with 1 sugar 😂😂 What a guy @MoSalah! pic.twitter.com/C8TVaHjEQi — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) May 25, 2022

Mohamed Elneny was thrilled to be staying at Arsenal.

Almost 7 years with Arsenal but they don’t seem to be enough 😉 I’m still learning, I’m still growing, and I want to do so much more for the team and the club I love… I’m very happy, proud and grateful for renewing my contract with Arsenal.. I’m staying home ♥️ @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/JW9523gbcv — Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennY) May 25, 2022

Juan Mata congratulated Kath Phipps for her LMA service to football award.

Congrats on your award Kath! You embody what @ManUtd is about. At the club since 1968. The best ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NJkicf6Wpc — Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) May 25, 2022

Lucy Bronze tried out the Lionesses’ new kit.

Wear it with pride 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🔥It’s almost @UEFAWomensEURO time 🔜 Comment with🦁if you like the new kit!@Lionesses pic.twitter.com/Pnbq3xDoc0 — Lucy Bronze (@LucyBronze) May 25, 2022

Mesut Ozil visited the Turkish Embassy in Indonesia.

Thanks for inviting me to the Turkish Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia. 🇹🇷❤️🇮🇩 // Terima kasih telah mengundang kita ke kedutaan turki 🇮🇩❤️🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/gY3RETgsay — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) May 25, 2022

Tennis

Andy Murray had his say.

I follow golf very closely and have no idea how many ranking points the winner of the @TheMasters gets.Me and my friends love football and non of us know or care how many ranking points a team gets for winning the @FIFAWorldCup — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) May 25, 2022

But I guarantee they will remember who wins. @Wimbledon will never be an exhibition and will never feel like an exhibition. The end. — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) May 25, 2022

Finished 3rd and got however many ranking points he got?I could be wrong but I don’t think any tennis player serving for a Slam title, any footballer taking a penalty in a World Cup shootout, or any golfer teeing off on the 18th hole of a major was thinking about ranking points🤷‍♂️ — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) May 25, 2022

The players that earned 90 atp/wta ranking points @rolandgarros today! — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) May 25, 2022

Cricket

Stuart Broad looked to the future.

Ben Stokes visited Adidas.

Rugby Union

Jonny Wilkinson turned 43.

Boxing

Nicola Adams felt inspired.

Me and @ellabaig @PrincesTrust awards!! It’s always so inspiring hearing about the journeys of these incredible people. Don’t miss the show 26 May 8.30pm @itv pic.twitter.com/V9uojYQmoq — Nicola Adams (@NicolaAdamsOBE) May 25, 2022

MMA

Like father, like son.