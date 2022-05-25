Andre Esterhuizen honoured to win players’ player of the year award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Andre Esterhuizen honoured to win players’ player of the year award

By Press Association
May 25, 2022, 11:01 pm
Andre Esterhuizen has been named players’ player of the year (David Davies/PA)
Harlequins centre Andre Esterhuizen has won the Rugby Players’ Association players’ player of the year award.

Esterhuizen polled the highest number of votes from his fellow professionals, having enjoyed an outstanding season during Quins’ bid to defend the Gallagher Premiership title.

The South African has proved a pivotal figure in them reaching next month’s play-offs, when they will meet Leicester or Saracens.

Andre Esterhuizen
“It is an incredible honour to win this award and for it to be voted by all the players and teams that I’ve played with and against makes it even more special,” Esterhuizen said.

Leicester and England full-back Freddie Steward, meanwhile, claimed an awards double.

He was named young player of the year, beating Quins fly-half Marcus Smith, London Irish back Henry Arundell and Sale Sharks prop Bevan Rodd.

Steward, 21, also won England men’s player of the year ahead of Smith and his Leicester team-mate Ellis Genge.

Freddie Steward
Steward, who made his England debut last summer, said: “It is a big honour to win an award voted on by your peers, and I feel humbled to win, given the talent in the game.”

Marlie Packer won the England women’s player of the year award, while Quins scrum-half Danny Care took the RPA’s special merit award.

Elsewhere, the RPA’s Blyth Spirit award went to Kevin Sinfield and Andrew Fenby, former England women’s star Katy Daley-McLean was inducted into the RPA’s hall of fame and Leicester wing Chris Ashton breaking the Premiership’s all-time try-scoring record was voted moment of the season.

