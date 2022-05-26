On this day in 2015: Trevor Bayliss appointed England head coach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

On this day in 2015: Trevor Bayliss appointed England head coach

By Press Association
May 26, 2022, 6:01 am
Trevor Bayliss was the first Australian to coach England (Mike Egerton/PA)
Trevor Bayliss was the first Australian to coach England (Mike Egerton/PA)

Trevor Bayliss was appointed England head coach on this day seven years ago, tasked with improving the country’s limited-overs fortunes.

Then aged 52, Bayliss leapfrogged initial frontrunner Jason Gillespie to replace the sacked Peter Moores.

The Australian helped regain the Ashes in his first assignment in the summer of 2015, while his peak moment at the helm came in 2019 as he shepherded England to their first World Cup crown.

“It’s obviously one of the big jobs in the cricket world,” he said following his appointment.

“To be asked to go on the shortlist was good enough – to be successful and get it is an unbelievable feeling, a huge opportunity and one I’m looking forward to very much.”

Bayliss arrived having led Sri Lanka from 2007 to 2011, taken temporary charge of Australia for their Twenty20 series in South Africa in 2014 and coached Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.

After beginning with Ashes glory, the quest to win the 50-over World Cup dominated his spell at the helm and England memorably lifted the trophy at Lord’s following a classic final against New Zealand.

England won the 2015 Ashes following the arrival of Trevor Bayliss
England won the 2015 Ashes following the arrival of Trevor Bayliss (Anthony Devlin/PA)

But by the time he bowed out the Test side had become a reliably mediocre outfit relying on a handful of star men.

England relinquished the Ashes following a 4-0 thrashing on their 2017-18 trip to Australia and were unable to regain the urn in the drawn 2019 series, after which Bayliss stepped down at the end of his contract to be replaced by Chris Silverwood.

Last month, Bayliss was appointed interim head coach of London Spirit’s men’s team for this season’s Hundred following the death of compatriot Shane Warne.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal