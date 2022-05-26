He deserves to be there – England’s Matthew Potts backed to shine in Test arena

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

He deserves to be there – England’s Matthew Potts backed to shine in Test arena

By Press Association
May 26, 2022, 9:01 am
Matthew Potts is ready for England honours according to his Durham bowling coach (Mike Egerton/PA)
Matthew Potts is ready for England honours according to his Durham bowling coach (Mike Egerton/PA)

England newcomer Matthew Potts will not be overawed by the Test arena, according to Durham’s bowling coach Neil Killeen, who expects him to “walk in like he’s been there five years”.

With a handful of seamers ruled out through injury, Potts has received his first international call-up for the squad to face New Zealand at Lord’s on June 2 and will join up with his new team-mates on Sunday.

Taking on the reigning World Test champions at the home of cricket is a big ask for a 23-year-old who is currently plying his trade in Division Two of the LV= Insurance County Championship, but with 35 wickets at 18.57 this season he will not be lacking in confidence.

Durham's bowling coach Neil Killeen has worked with Potts from a young age.
Durham’s bowling coach Neil Killeen has worked with Potts from a young age (Owen Humphreys/PA)

And Riverside stalwart Killeen, who has mentored the 23-year-old since he was a teenager in the club’s pathway, has no doubts about his readiness for the big stage.

“It’s won’t faze him at all. When he gets to that dressing room, he’ll walk in like he’s been there five years,” Killeen told the PA news agency.

“It’s not about arrogance, he just knows that he deserves to be there. Injuries or no injuries, I believe Matty should be with England.

“He showed glimpses of that last year but he’s trained so hard over the winter and does everything you ask and more. He’s fitter, stronger, faster and he would run through a brick wall for you.

“It’s been hard work for bowlers up and down the country this year. The groundstaff have produced good batting pitches and the balls haven’t been the best, so if you’ve taken the wickets he has you have really deserved it.”

Potts could find himself lining up alongside the two most prolific wicket-takers in England history, with James Anderson and Stuart Broad back involved after a controversial Caribbean absence, and he is unlikely to shrink in their shadow.

“He’s quick to ask questions and he just likes to be one of the lads. He’s never afraid to stand up and speak up,” said Killeen.

“My first memories of Matty were as a 14-year-old, a livewire, Jack the lad. Now he’s one of the main characters in our dressing room.”

Killeen took 262 first-class wickets but never made it to international cricket as a player. Now he sees preparing his charges for the step up to be one of his main responsibilities and has helped new England captain Ben Stokes with his bowling as well as working extensively with Potts, Mark Wood and the highly-rated Brydon Carse, who made his ODI bow last summer.

The 46-year-old has worked as an ECB consultant before and has put his name forward for a coaching secondment in the new-look backroom team this summer.

“We have a fantastic tradition of fast bowling at Durham, going back to people like Steve Harmison and Graeme Onions, and I keep that going then I’m doing my job,” he said.

“I send these bowlers off to England and that’s where I want to be too, make no mistake.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal