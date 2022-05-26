Ollie Robinson’s England hopes scuppered by back problem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ollie Robinson’s England hopes scuppered by back problem

By Press Association
May 26, 2022, 11:40 am Updated: May 26, 2022, 8:03 pm
Ollie Robinson has made a bright start to his Test career (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Ollie Robinson has made a bright start to his Test career (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Ollie Robinson’s bid to push his case for an England recall has been derailed after he was pulled out of the County Select XI match against New Zealand because of a stiff back.

The seamer has taken 39 wickets at an average of 21.28 in his nine Tests but he was plagued by persistent back issues during the Ashes series and missed all three matches against the West Indies in the winter.

He has only featured intermittently for Sussex this season, dealt setbacks by a dental problem and a stomach upset, and was omitted from England’s squad to take on New Zealand in the first Test at Lord’s.

Robinson would have hoped to get more overs under his belt in an attempt to feature later in the three-match Test series but felt discomfort in his back while warming up for a four-day fixture that acts as the final preparation for the Black Caps before they head to the home of cricket next week.

An England and Wales Cricket Board spokesperson said: “Ollie Robinson has been withdrawn from the County Select XI match against New Zealand as a precaution after he felt stiffness in his back during the warm-up this morning.

“Middlesex seamer Ethan Bamber has been called up as a replacement for the match.”

Robinson has taken eight wickets in two LV= Insurance County Championship games for Sussex this season and finished with figures of none for 42 from 18 overs in a drawn tour match against the Black Caps in his most recent outing.

Robinson’s absence at Chelmsford leaves opening batter Dom Sibley as the only capped England player of the side that will put New Zealand through their paces this week.

New Zealand reached 298 for eight at stumps on day one, with number 10 Matt Henry reaching an unbeaten 65, to add to Daryl Mitchell’s 58.

Liam Patterson-White took three for 60 for the Counties XI.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]