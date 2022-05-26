Most lucrative prize in world football – Play-off winner to get at least £170m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Most lucrative prize in world football – Play-off winner to get at least £170m

By Press Association
May 26, 2022, 1:09 pm
Nottingham Forest take on Huddersfield at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)
Nottingham Forest take on Huddersfield at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)

Victory in Sunday’s Sky Bet Championship final could be worth at least £170million to either Huddersfield or Nottingham Forest as they battle for “the most lucrative prize in world football”.

Analysis carried out by Deloitte’s sports business group suggests future revenues for the victors could rise to in excess of £300million over the next five seasons if they manage to retain their new-found Premier League status at the first attempt, something only five of the last 10 winners have achieved.

The projected figures highlight the disparity between finances between English football’s top two divisions, the subject of recommendations for fairer distribution in Conservative MP Tracey Crouch’s fan-led review of the game in this country and a major focus for English Football League chairman Rick Parry.

Tim Bridge, a director in the sports business group, said: “Wembley this weekend is host to the match with the most lucrative prize in world football.

“Following a fiercely contested season, the winner of Sunday’s Championship play-off final will walk off the pitch having secured additional future revenues of at least £170million.

“Promoted teams benefit from considerable financial gains which can deliver new player signings, stadium improvements and more.

“However, whilst a narrow majority of clubs promoted to the Premier League over the past decade survived their first season, half of the play-off final winners have not.

“Hence the winner of Sunday’s game will face the challenge of maintaining the excitement of fans, as well as balancing financial stability in the coming months.

“This Sunday’s game holds the key to re-entering the top-flight of English football, but the harder battle is to come: staying in it.”

Deloitte’s assessment is based on the estimated increase in commercial and matchday revenues for the play-off final winners over three seasons of around £90million, largely due to income from the Premier League broadcast deal, and the total parachute payments – Parry has argued for their abolition – to which they would be entitled should they be relegated immediately, another £80million.

That second figure is perhaps particularly relevant with QPR, Norwich, Hull and Fulham twice having enjoyed only single-season stays in the top flight in the last decade.

Huddersfield, who finished third in the Championship this season, dispensed with Luton in the semi-finals, while fourth-placed Forest got the better of Sheffield United.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal