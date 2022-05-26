Formula One without Monaco is not Formula One, says Charles Leclerc

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Formula One without Monaco is not Formula One, says Charles Leclerc

By Press Association
May 26, 2022, 5:23 pm
Charles Leclerc said the Monaco Grand Prix must remain on the calendar (Manu Fernandez/AP
Charles Leclerc said the Monaco Grand Prix must remain on the calendar (Manu Fernandez/AP

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has told Formula One bosses that the Monaco Grand Prix must stay on the calendar.

Organisers of the sport’s grandest race are locked in discussions with F1’s American owners Liberty Media over a contract extension – Sunday’s 78-lap race around the principality is set to be the last unless a new deal is rubber-stamped.

Despite being considered the most glamorous event in F1, the two-mile course has remain largely unchanged from the first grand prix staged in 1929, and some have claimed it is no longer fit for purpose in its current guise.

But Leclerc, 24, born and raised in Monaco, said: “Losing the race would be a bad move for both parties.

“I have never known Monaco without Formula One, apart from Covid reasons in 2020, and Formula One without Monaco is not Formula One.

“Formula One has historic tracks like Silverstone, Monza and Monaco, too, and Monaco should stay on the calendar.

“There is no track that comes close to the adrenalin we get here, and for me it is part of F1’s history.”

Despite the uncertainty, it is expected that Liberty, and the race organisers, are close to striking a new agreement with a formal announcement likely to follow in the coming months.

F1’s motorsport boss Ross Brawn has explored ways at adapting the tight and twisty track, but alterations would require the full support of Automobile Club de Monaco.

Leclerc, who has won two races this season and trails championship leader Max Verstappen by six points, added: “F1 needs to go to the best tracks, but I really think Monaco is one of them, and in terms of qualifying there is no place I enjoy as much as I do here.

“The driver can make a difference because the barriers are so close. You can feel the danger because you have the sensation of speed.

“I agree that there are things we could change to increase overtaking because the cars have evolved and it might not be the best track to overtake.

“But in terms of challenges for the driver, it is one of the toughest for us, and a track like that should stay on the calendar.”

The Monte Carlo venue plays host to the seventh round of the campaign with Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes team aiming to build upon their mini-resurgence in Barcelona last Sunday.

Hamilton dropped to last but one following an opening-lap collision before fighting back to fifth.

The spotlight will be on the 37-year-old for different reasons here with his two-race exemption to remove his nose stud – agreed with the FIA in Miami earlier this month – over. The Mercedes man will face the media on Friday morning ahead of opening practice.

Meanwhile, British driver Lando Norris is expected to be fit to race in Monaco despite struggling with tonsilitis.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal