Zlatan plays through pain as Bronze opts to move on – Thursday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 26.

Football

Zlatan described playing through the pain.

But he was still celebrating AC Milan’s overdue Serie A title victory.

Lucy Bronze said goodbye to Manchester City.

It’s been great to spend the last two years back on home soil, although it has come with trials & tribulations, it has also come with accomplishments 🏆 Big thanks to my teammates for being there for me. pic.twitter.com/1Ic7muAA0x — Lucy Bronze (@LucyBronze) May 26, 2022

Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof teamed up to raise money for those affected by the war in Ukraine.

@B_Fernandes8 and I have come together wanting to help children and families in Ukraine who are currently affected by the war. Using our network in the football world we have collected some amazing prizes for you to win with an entrance of only £5. https://t.co/NSSyZuF2l0 pic.twitter.com/H4BcnCu9dt — Victor Lindelöf (@vlindelof) May 26, 2022

Jose Mourinho was toasting the latest trophy of a glittering career after winning the inaugural Europa Conference League with Roma.

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/ktqULvKtLA — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 26, 2022

Peter Crouch was gearing up for the Champions League final.

Eric Dier enjoyed some hoops.

Phil Neville was not happy.

Close enough!

Cricket

KP was ahead of his time.

The same crew who didn’t like this in 2006 are the same ones that don’t want CC revamped…🤣 https://t.co/s4nhb9r5ae — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 26, 2022

Tennis

Serena Williams was praying for the victims of the shootings in America.

I have been truly heartbroken by these heinous shootings. 💔💔 I keep praying for the victims and people affected by these crimes. I also Pray for God’s Kingdom to come, but until then we know we are living in times that are indeed “hard to deal with”. Matt 6:10; 2 Timothy 3:1-5 — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) May 26, 2022

Naomi Osaka is cooking up something special.

my twitter drafts be spicyyyyyyy — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) May 26, 2022

Boxing

Deontay Wilder unveiled his statue.

MMA

Conor McGregor hit the red carpet.

Darts

‘Work to be done’ for Michael Van Gerwen.

After 16 weeks here we are in Newcastle for the final night of league action. Still work to be done this evening and can’t wait to see all the fans tonight. Thank you for all the support 💚💚 #usedSoft pic.twitter.com/D9dm9GGHsD — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) May 26, 2022