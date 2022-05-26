Dan Evans has no regrets after his French Open challenge ends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Dan Evans has no regrets after his French Open challenge ends

By Press Association
May 26, 2022, 8:49 pm Updated: May 26, 2022, 9:33 pm
Dan Evans lost in the second round (John Walton/PA)
Dan Evans lost in the second round (John Walton/PA)

Dan Evans shrugged off being booed at the end of his French Open second-round defeat, saying: “I couldn’t care less.”

British number two Evans, feeling the effects of a chest infection, put in a shift of almost three-and-a-half hours against 23-year-old Swede Mikael Ymer, only to lose in four sets, 6-3 3-6 6-2 6-2.

When Ymer brought up match point Evans, who had clearly had enough, just swatted his service return into the net.

The half-hearted shot was met with jeers from the crowd on a packed Court Six, but Evans was unrepentant.

“I gave away the last point, but I couldn’t care less to be honest with you,” said the 29th seed.

“I think I’d put enough effort in for three-and-a-half hours. I was physically spent. That was it for me. That’s the way it is.

“It was a difficult match. It’s frustrating and it’s upsetting, don’t get me wrong, but that’s the way it goes.”

Evans clearly looked out of sorts despite rallying to take the second set, and kept apologising for spitting and blowing his nose onto the court.

“I’ve had a chest infection since Tuesday last week,” he explained. “I’ve been struggling just with that really. It’s not ideal really.

“Normal symptoms, sweating a lot in the night, bad sleep. The normal stuff. It probably took a lot out of me playing through, getting ready. It’s unfortunate.

“Still it’s not an excuse. I was in some good situations but physically I wasn’t spot on. It is what it is.

“Did I consider pulling out? No. In the middle of last week I was a little worried, it’s not nice to be rough. I don’t want to be spitting on the court, it isn’t nice especially in this day and age.

“But I’m sure people understand if you’re ill, you’re ill. I’ve never cramped up in my life and I was cramping today after two-and-a-bit hours. Annoying, but it’s hard lines.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]