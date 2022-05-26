Simona Halep suffers panic attack during second-round defeat at French Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Simona Halep suffers panic attack during second-round defeat at French Open

By Press Association
May 26, 2022, 11:29 pm
Simona Halep opened up on her panic attack at the French Open (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Simona Halep opened up on her panic attack at the French Open (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Former Wimbledon and French Open champion Simona Halep revealed she suffered a panic attack during her second-round defeat to Zheng Qinwen at Roland Garros.

Romanian Halep, the 19th seed, was leading her teenage opponent from China when she called for the doctor.

After falling to a 2-6 6-2 6-1 defeat, Halep said: “I didn’t expect (it) because it was just a panic attack. It happened.

“I didn’t know how to handle it, because I don’t have it often. Yeah, I don’t really know why it happened, because I was leading the match. I was playing well.

“But it  just happened and I lost it. I couldn’t focus. After the match it was pretty tough. But now I’m good. I’m recovered and I will learn from this episode.

“It was nothing like dangerous, in my opinion, but it happened. So it’s good that now I can smile.”

Eurosport pundit and former British number one Tim Henman applauded Halep for her honesty.

He said: “I think it is so brave and so honest for Simona to come in and talk about what happened to her, because I feel that can really have a positive impact on others that if they are struggling with a mental health issue that they have the bravery to speak about it and go and get help.

“Simona has been around for many years, she has won big titles, so it just goes to show that it can happen to anyone.

“I thought it was amazing, really classy, after a really difficult defeat under difficult circumstances, to come out and speak.”

