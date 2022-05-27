Start addressing the fragile ego – Rio Ferdinand takes swipe at John Terry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Start addressing the fragile ego – Rio Ferdinand takes swipe at John Terry

By Press Association
May 27, 2022, 9:15 am
Rio Ferdinand and John Terry were involved in a Twitter spat (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Rio Ferdinand and John Terry were involved in a Twitter spat (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Rio Ferdinand has taken a swipe at former England team-mate John Terry in a social media row over who is the Premier League’s best-ever centre-half.

Ferdinand placed himself at the top of the list when picking his top five with the help of Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk on BT Sport’s Between the Lines programme.

Terry was fifth on Ferdinand’s list and the ex-Chelsea captain retweeted a Twitter post from a football fan claiming he was ‘The Greatest’.

Ferdinand responded on Twitter by saying: “@JohnTerry26 The moment one has to start pushing their own records and stats it’s really time to start addressing the fragile ego.

“Your lucky I even put you in the top 5 after the racism case with my brother so be thankful you made it.”

Terry replied further in a tweet, saying: “A fragile Ego is putting yourself at Number 1 @rioferdy5. Thanks for putting me in your top 5.”

Ferdinand’s reference to the allegations that Terry racially abused his brother, former QPR defender Anton Ferdinand, in 2011 revealed time has not healed the hurt caused by the incident.

Terry was accused of using racist language towards Anton during Chelsea’s 1-0 defeat to QPR at Loftus Road in October 2011 and was fined £220,000 by the Football Association and banned for four matches.

He was cleared in court after being charged by the Crown Prosecution Service, but was stripped of the England captaincy by the Football Association and soon after retired from international football.

Ferdinand and Terry have barely spoken since the allegations and the debate has clearly opened up old wounds.

BT Sport pundit Ferdinand placed himself at the top of his list, with former Manchester United team-mates Nemanja Vidic and Jaap Stam sandwiched by Van Dijk, ahead of Terry in fifth.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal