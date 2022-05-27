Pete Wild appointed Barrow manager after leaving Halifax By Press Association May 27, 2022, 11:19 am Pete Wild has taken over at Barrow (Martin Rickett/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Barrow have announced the appointment of Pete Wild as their new manager on a three-year deal following his departure from Halifax. The former Oldham boss, 38, departed The Shay on Thursday after Halifax were beaten by Chesterfield in the National League play-offs. Barrow chairman Paul Hornby told the club’s official website: “We are delighted to welcome Pete to Barrow. “He’s a manager who has been on our radar for some time, due to the phenomenal job he’s done over the past three years at FC Halifax Town. “He’s not only a good young coach, but he can spot and develop young players. “He’s exactly the type of manager we were after and he immediately bought into what we are trying to build here at Barrow.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Dunfermline appoint former Dundee boss James McPake as manager Neil Wood leaves Manchester United role to become Salford’s new manager Roy Hodgson: Appointing Rob Edwards is a sensible direction for Watford to take Strathspey’s Charlie Brown on the hunt for further signings after landing Jack Wardrop and Oliver Kelly