Ian Burchnall leaves Notts County to take over at Forest Green

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ian Burchnall leaves Notts County to take over at Forest Green

By Press Association
May 27, 2022, 12:03 pm
Ian Burchnall leaves his role at Notts County, having taken the club into the Vanarama National League play-offs (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ian Burchnall leaves his role at Notts County, having taken the club into the Vanarama National League play-offs (Mike Egerton/PA)

Forest Green have announced the appointment of Ian Burchnall as the club’s new head coach.

Burchnall leaves his role at Notts County, having guided them into the Vanarama National League play-offs, to replace Rob Edwards, who took over at Watford following a controversial departure last month.

Rovers won the Sky Bet League Two title last season and Burchnall is confident the Gloucestershire club can continue to move in the right direction.

“I’m really delighted to sign at FGR and be part of what is an exciting chapter in the club’s history,” Burchnall said on the club’s website.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to come and lead the club and the challenge of football in League One was just too good to turn down, especially at a progressive and forward-thinking club.

“I want to thank Dale (Vince) and Rich (Hughes) for bringing me in, and to Notts County for the time I spent at the club. I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Forest Green chairman Dale Vince felt let down by Edwards entering into negotiations with Watford over their managerial vacancy for next season “behind the backs” of the League Two champions.

Vince, though, feels the cordial negotiations between Rovers and County show how things can be sorted amicably.

“We’re all excited to welcome Ian to the club and look forward to our first season together in League One,” Vince said.

“Big credit to Notts County for the way they handled this – between us we’ve shown how moves in football can still get done properly and above board.”

Forest Green director of football Rich Hughes added: “It’s great to have Ian on board – he plays a fantastic type of football which our fans will love, and he has the skills to establish the club as a League One outfit.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal