Beth Shriever knows she is the one to watch in Glasgow

By Press Association
May 27, 2022, 3:01 pm
Beth Shriever has made herself a marked woman after her stunning success in 2021 (Danny Lawson/PA)
Beth Shriever has made herself a marked woman after her stunning success in 2021 (Danny Lawson/PA)

Beth Shriever has had a lot of adjusting to do since becoming an Olympic champion.

Life has been a “whirlwind” off the bike as the 23-year-old grows accustomed to the fame that comes with the BMX title she won in Tokyo last summer, but Shriever must also adjust to the attention that comes on the bike.

All eyes will be on her this weekend at the BMX Racing World Cup round in Glasgow, the first event she and Tokyo silver medallist Kye Whyte have enjoyed on home turf since the glorious day last summer when they made British BMX history with the nation’s first Olympic medals in the discipline.

