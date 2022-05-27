Jordan James ‘very much part of Wales future’ despite turning out for England

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wales Under-21 boss Paul Bodin is confident Birmingham midfielder Jordan James will rejoin the Dragons after representing England.

Hereford-born James, who made 20 first-team appearances for Blues this season, began in the Wales ranks at the age of 14 and has been capped for them from U15 to U18 level.

But 17-year-old James, who has a Welsh father, made brief appearances for England U20s against Poland and Germany in March.

Jordan James, left, in action for Wales U18s last year, has represented the Dragons since he was 14 (Simon Galloway/PA)

“He took up an opportunity that was presented to him,” said Bodin.

“We were a bit disappointed, but he went with our best wishes to enjoy the experience and hasn’t played a qualifying game for anybody yet.

“Rob Page (Wales manager) has met him, I’ve spoken to him, and he’s very much part of our future.

“He’s not in this squad because he has a family holiday that was booked a long time ago, but I’m looking forward to seeing him back in a Welsh shirt again.”

Bodin’s side complete their Euro 2023 qualification programme next month with home games against Holland and Gibraltar.

Wolves forward Chem Campbell made his Premier League debut at Newcastle last month but is on the standby list again .

Bodin said: “I asked Chem would he like to join the last camp from standby due to an injury to another player and he declined the opportunity.

“He said he wanted to stay and train with Wolves and be around their first team.

“It worked out for him and he actually got first-team minutes a few weeks later, but the fact he turned us down really disappointed me.

“We’ve had this before with players who are close to their first team.

“But playing for Wales is a privilege and an honour, he’s got to be mentally right and want to play for us.”