Motherwell recruit Ross County midfielder Blair Spittal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Motherwell recruit Ross County midfielder Blair Spittal

By Press Association
May 27, 2022, 6:13 pm
Blair Spittal shone for Ross County (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Blair Spittal shone for Ross County (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Motherwell have signed Blair Spittal from Ross County on a two-year contract.

The 26-year-old, who can play in midfield or attack, will join the Fir Park club for pre-season following the expiry of his deal in Dingwall.

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander was delighted to make Spittal his first new recruit of the close-season.

“We are very happy to bring Blair to our club and add to our attacking options,” Alexander told Motherwell’s website.

“He was one of several standouts at Ross County in 2021-22 and displayed great versatility, which enhanced our ambition to sign him.

“He also showed a real positive attitude to signing for us when we first met, and we’re all looking forward to working with him.”

Spittal began his career in Rangers’ academy before breaking through into the first-team ranks with Queens Park.

He then played for Dundee United and Partick Thistle before moving to County three years ago.

He scored 12 goals in more than 70 appearances for the Dingwall club, with seven of his strikes coming in the campaign just finished.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal