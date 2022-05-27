Events in Monaco take centre stage – Friday’s sporting social By Press Association May 27, 2022, 6:49 pm Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steers his car during the second free practice (Daniel Cole/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 27. Football Harry Kane made an appearance on The Tonight Show. “We’ve been building nicely to this World Cup, and I’m really looking forward to it.”-Harry Kane (@HKane) on this year’s #WorldCup and beating England’s goal record. #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/MrJSyr89S9— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) May 27, 2022 Thanks for having me on @jimmyfallon. Great to chat all things football and pick up a table football victory 😁📸 @toddowyoung 📺 @FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/389iezvudC— Harry Kane (@HKane) May 27, 2022 Phil Foden and Mason Mount were in Monaco. Liverpool touched down. Liverpool have arrived 📍🇫🇷 #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/R3LjvOWcm1— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 27, 2022 Jamie Carragher headed to France. ✈️ Paris #ChampionsLeagueFinal pic.twitter.com/GYh0wFASHJ— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) May 27, 2022 An eventful day for Crouchy. Chilling with @Camila_Cabello in ParisNot sure what she made of this 😂 https://t.co/Xc9oIsYXHz— Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) May 27, 2022 Jesse Marsch reflected on his time at Leeds so far. What an amazing 12 weeks. Everyone in the club was unified in our mission to stay up. This couldn’t have been done without the support of everyone. We truly are Marching On Together! 🟡🔵#LUFC #MOT @LUFC pic.twitter.com/sY8ddcbUQA— Jesse Marsch (@jessemarsch) May 27, 2022 Rotherham messed up. 😅 | Scrap that, just to build the suspense, we're going to have to do our kit release later this afternoon……we 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘀𝗲 this is not a deliberate wind-up! 😂#rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProud pic.twitter.com/GceTUbytqk— Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) May 27, 2022 Stoke remembered. ⬅️ #OTD in 1972, Gordon Banks earned his final cap for England 🏴We miss you everyday Banksy ❤️#SCFC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/6cZlGCjmKa— Stoke City FC 🇺🇦 (@stokecity) May 27, 2022 Arsenal turned the clock back. 🏆 A thirteenth @EmiratesFACup for The Arsenal…AKA: The 'Per Mertesacker final' 😉🗓 #OnThisDay in 2017 pic.twitter.com/YCXJrYFdyV— Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 27, 2022 Happy birthday! Happy birthday, Gazza! 🥳🎉⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/J8QvNd2eKw— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) May 27, 2022 Happy Birthday, Joao! 🎉🎉#ManCity pic.twitter.com/VykVTrl575— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 27, 2022 Happy Birthday to @Laporte! 🥳🎂#ManCity pic.twitter.com/6aotg5qCmy— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 27, 2022 Join us in wishing @SharpeyOfficial a very happy birthday 🎁 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/s0g0SGwAxh— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 27, 2022 Tennis Genie Bouchard turned the town pink. 🎶 I’m a Barbie girl 🎶 pic.twitter.com/pnlCJ9s2Ba— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) May 26, 2022 Cricket England’s football team helped the cricket team. Continuing our preparations 💪Thanks for having us, @England 🦁Next stop, @HomeOfCricket 🏏 pic.twitter.com/tgokOO2vLc— England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 27, 2022 What a catch! Things we discovered last night: @marnus3cricket can fly 🦅 #Blast22 pic.twitter.com/sElylE33Oe— Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) May 27, 2022 Pat Cummins continued his recovery. It's been great to give the body a couple of weeks rest after a busy period, getting back into the gym & physical work. Hip is recovering well & ready to take on Sri Lanka 👊 @newbalancecricket @newbalance #WeGotNow pic.twitter.com/GeguKJpF3J— Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) May 27, 2022 Formula One The Formula One circus arrived in Monaco. MONACO 🇲🇨 pic.twitter.com/7kG2OIHprz— Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) May 27, 2022 And the special helmets were out in force. Monaco Helmet ‼️ a collaboration with @danielarsham – inspired by my favourite crystal, amethyst. We created a racing helmet & sculpture in his signature style — as if it were a relic in a museum 1,000 years from now. The sculpture will be sold benefiting @mission44 ✨ pic.twitter.com/e77ua5PM5X— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) May 27, 2022 Special race. Special helmet. 🤍❤️ pic.twitter.com/pe3q3p3gVo— Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) May 27, 2022 Dropping a very special tribute lid for the #MonacoGP 🇲🇨 @SChecoPerez 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/YgzZxClLYd— Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) May 27, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Zlatan plays through pain as Bronze opts to move on – Thursday’s sporting social Wilson’s toothless, Jones’ taxi and LeBron’s QandA – Tuesday’s sporting social Haaland says goodbye and ton up for Root – Saturday’s sporting social Aguero gets statue and Khan calls it a day – Friday’s sporting social