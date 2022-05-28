Ryan Yates hopes to make new Premier League memories for Nottingham Forest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ryan Yates hopes to make new Premier League memories for Nottingham Forest

By Press Association
May 28, 2022, 9:01 am Updated: May 28, 2022, 3:15 pm
Ryan Yates is ready to taste Premier League football for himself (Scott Wilson/PA)
Ryan Yates is ready to taste Premier League football for himself (Scott Wilson/PA)

Ryan Yates’ only experience of Nottingham Forest in the big time is watching old episodes of ‘The Premier League Years’, but he is determined to get the club back there this weekend.

The midfielder, who joined the club as a schoolboy, was 18 months old when Forest were last in the top flight, but can help end a 23-year exile if his side beat Huddersfield in the Sky Bet Championship play-off on Sunday.

Yates has spent many hours watching the nostalgic show, gorging himself on Teddy Sheringham’s famous goal against Liverpool in 1992, but wants a slice of the action for himself.

“I was only 18 months old? That’s incredible really, I used to watch Premier League Years when I was younger,” he said.

“I have seen it, the pictures weren’t the best back then to be fair. Times have changed a lot, so we are looking forward to creating our own history now.

“Just those players, the Teddy Sheringham goal is one that comes to mind, I have probably watched that 10 times and still watch it now, it’s a good watch.”

The current crop of Forest players are often reminded about the successes of those who went before them, with memories of back-to-back European Cups and a host of Wembley visits in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

While being proud of the club’s past, Yates has a burning desire to “write new history”.

“For me personally that is a huge motivation,” he said.

“Ever since I have been at the academy, all the talk has been about what happened before, the European Cups, the ex-players, which is absolutely amazing that the club has got the history, but when it has been so so long, it is time to write new history and we certainly want to be in the history books.

Forest were founder members of the Premier League, but have not played there since 1999
Forest were founder members of the Premier League, but have not played there since 1999 (Rui Viera/PA)

“That is something that motivates me personally.”

Playing at Wembley for Forest might mean more to Yates than his team-mates given his long association with the club and the fact his family are all supporters.

He is not allowing himself to get swept away in the size of the occasion and knows there is a job to be done.

Personally I try not to think about it too much,” he said. “You’re trying to sort all the tickets, you’ve got a million and one people asking for a ticket, naturally you do think about it all of the time.

“It’s going to be a massive, massive occasion, and one we have to thrive in. At the end of the day we have got a job to do,” he added.

“I have been trying to put all that to one side and focus myself so I can perform at the best level I can. Our job is to go and win the game.”

