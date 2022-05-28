Sergio Perez edges Charles Leclerc to top final Monaco practice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Sergio Perez edges Charles Leclerc to top final Monaco practice

By Press Association
May 28, 2022, 1:23 pm
Sergio Perez finished fastest in final practice (Daniel Cole/AP)
Sergio Perez finished fastest in final practice (Daniel Cole/AP)

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez edged out Charles Leclerc to finish fastest in final practice for the Monaco Grand Prix.

Home favourite Leclerc, quickest in both outings here on Friday, had to settle for second in the concluding action before Saturday afternoon’s all-important qualifying session.

Perez finished 0.041 seconds ahead of Leclerc. Carlos Sainz was third in the other Ferrari, one place ahead of world champion Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton ended Friday’s running in 12th, but the Mercedes driver improved to seventh on Saturday, albeit nine tenths back. Hamilton’s team-mate George Russell was ninth.

With overtaking virtually impossible around Monte Carlo’s twisty streets, qualifying here is the most crucial of the season.

And it looks to be a straight fight between Ferrari and Red Bull for pole, with Leclerc bidding to win his first race on home soil and Verstappen, who holds a six-point lead over the Monegasque, aiming to take his fourth victory in succession.

Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll limped back to the garage with a wounded machine when he made heavy impact with the wall after riding the kerb through the Swimming Pool chicane, while Lando Norris, battling tonsillitis this weekend, took sixth.

Qualifying for the seventh round of the season starts at 4pm local time (3pm UK).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal