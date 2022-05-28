Emma Raducanu should embrace Wimbledon attention – Cameron Norrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Emma Raducanu should embrace Wimbledon attention – Cameron Norrie

By Press Association
May 28, 2022, 6:01 pm
Emma Raducanu lost in the second round of the French Open (Michel Euler/AP)
Emma Raducanu lost in the second round of the French Open (Michel Euler/AP)

Emma Raducanu has been urged to “embrace” the spotlight she will be under at this year’s Wimbledon by fellow Brit Cameron Norrie.

Raducanu is gearing up to return to the scene of where her meteoric rise began with her run to the fourth round last year.

The 19-year-old went on to shock the sporting world by winning the US Open, and will return to SW19 as a grand slam champion, British number one and, inevitably, carrying the hopes of a nation.

Emma Raducanu got to the fourth round at Wimbledon last year (David Gray/AELTC Pool)

Second-round exits at the Australian and French Opens may have tempered expectations slightly, but men’s number one Norrie says the focus will still be on the Kent youngster.

Norrie, 26, said: “She has had a lot of attention after the US Open – I don’t think it will be any easier around Wimbledon.

“Hopefully she will go and embrace it. She knows exactly how much attention she will get. It will be even more.

“She needs to keep her head down, keep enjoying the tennis, I’m sure she is looking forward to the grass. I think it is one of her best surfaces as well. It will be a lot of fun.

“At 19, I was doing different stuff than she is now. She is having to deal with a lot more pressurised situation and bigger moments than I was at the same age.

Cameron Norrie reached the third round at Roland Garros (Thibault Camus/AP)

“I was in college enjoying myself and living a more normal life.

“She is very mature, very well spoken and hopefully she can let her tennis do the talking at Wimbledon. She played great there last year.

“Hopefully she can use the home crowd to her advantage – people will be loving her.”

Norrie was the last Brit standing at Roland Garros this year, his run ending with a third-round defeat to Russia’s Karen Khachanov late on Friday night.

