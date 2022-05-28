Port Vale seal promotion to League One with play-off final win against Mansfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Port Vale seal promotion to League One with play-off final win against Mansfield

By Press Association
May 28, 2022, 6:05 pm Updated: May 28, 2022, 6:09 pm
Port Vale celebrate after scoring in the Sky Bet League Two play-off final against Mansfield (John Walton/PA)
Port Vale celebrate after scoring in the Sky Bet League Two play-off final against Mansfield (John Walton/PA)

Goals by Kian Harratt, James Wilson and Mal Benning helped Port Vale down Mansfield 3-0 in the Sky Bet League Two play-off final to ensure an emotional Darrell Clarke ended a difficult season on a high.

Clarke spent six weeks on compassionate leave following the loss of a close family member in February but his phased return helped Vale into the play-offs and they are now back in the third tier for the first time since 2017.

First-half headers by Harratt and Wilson put the Stoke club in control before former Stags ace Benning added the cherry on the cake with five minutes left to thump Nigel Clough’s 10 men, who had Oli Hawkins sent off in the 36th minute.

The two clubs endured roller-coaster seasons, with Mansfield going on a 12-game winless run early into the campaign while Vale won only one of their opening eight games before both outfits clicked ahead of the winter period.

With Nottingham Forest also set to visit the national stadium on Sunday, Stags boss Clough was hoping to start a double weekend of success for the family name and his side should have gone ahead.

Poor communication by Vale custodian Aidan Stone let in Jamie Murphy but he headed straight at the goalkeeper before the former Mansfield stopper had to head away a loose ball outside his goal with Rhys Oates closing him down.

By this point both sets of supporters had shown their support for Clarke with applause in the eighth minute started by the Stags fans due to that being the number he used to wear during his playing days at Field Mill.

Clarke in response applauded the fans of his current and old employers before he was able to punch the air in delight following the breakthrough goal in the 20th minute.

Harratt had been thwarted by the inside of the posts seconds earlier with half the stadium on their feet and he soon ensured the celebrations could begin.

Port Vale’s Kian Harratt
Port Vale’s Kian Harratt made the breakthrough (John Walton/PA)

Benning got away down the left and crossed in for the Huddersfield loanee, who stooped low and headed home to spark jubilant scenes in the Vale end.

Four minutes later and Clarke’s side were in dreamland. This time it was David Worrall crossing in from the opposite flank and although Ben Garrity’s header hit the crossbar, Wilson was on hand to nod in and make it 2-0.

Nathan Bishop stopped the advantage becoming three when he saved from Benning but Mansfield and Clough’s day soon went from bad to worse.

Hawkins, who had been booked for a needless push on Nathan Smith, went charging into Wilson by the halfway line and caught the Vale forward late. It left referee Jarred Gillett with no choice but to show a second yellow and subsequently a red card.

A further error by Stone almost opened the door for Mansfield to reduce the deficit before the break but while Oates fired under the goalkeeper, who had spilled a corner, Hall was able to get back on the line to clear in the nick of time.

Mal Benning
Mal Benning put the icing on the cake for Vale (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Vale remained focused after half-time and only the offside flag initially denied Clarke’s men a third in front of 37,303 spectators at Wembley.

Harrart had the ball in the net after 64 minutes following a corner but it was ruled out before substitute Harry Charsley’s fine finish did not count because he had strayed a yard forward too early.

Mansfield continued to push for a lifeline and Stone denied Oates’ stinging drive before Vale put the game to bed.

Fittingly it was Benning who had the last word against his former club with a volley from Worrall’s centre to ensure a tearful Clarke could enjoy the final few minutes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]