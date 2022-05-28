Kye White finishes third at BMX Racing World Cup event in Glasgow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kye White was happy to claim third place at the BMX Racing World Cup event in Glasgow.

The Olympic silver medallist took a break from training after Tokyo and competed in ITV show Dancing on Ice earlier this year.

White said of the result: “I’m happy with it.

"The crowd pump you up, they give you energy. Hopefully I'll do something good for them tomorrow." 🗣️ @kyewhyte reacts to his second #BMXWorldCup medal 🥉 pic.twitter.com/YcwZUyj9CL — British Cycling (@BritishCycling) May 28, 2022

“I’ve had a long rest after the Olympics, probably about two months of training and we’re into this race so the podium is good.

“I did want to win in front of a home crowd but we’ve still got tomorrow.”

Olympic champion Bethany Shriever was in strong form through the rounds but was unable to make up for a poor start in the final and finished eighth.