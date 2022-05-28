Kye White finishes third at BMX Racing World Cup event in Glasgow By Press Association May 28, 2022, 6:51 pm Kye Whyte raced to third place in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Kye White was happy to claim third place at the BMX Racing World Cup event in Glasgow. The Olympic silver medallist took a break from training after Tokyo and competed in ITV show Dancing on Ice earlier this year. White said of the result: “I’m happy with it. "The crowd pump you up, they give you energy. Hopefully I'll do something good for them tomorrow."🗣️ @kyewhyte reacts to his second #BMXWorldCup medal 🥉 pic.twitter.com/YcwZUyj9CL— British Cycling (@BritishCycling) May 28, 2022 “I’ve had a long rest after the Olympics, probably about two months of training and we’re into this race so the podium is good. “I did want to win in front of a home crowd but we’ve still got tomorrow.” Olympic champion Bethany Shriever was in strong form through the rounds but was unable to make up for a poor start in the final and finished eighth. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Beth Shriever knows she is the one to watch in Glasgow Tandem royal honours at Windsor Castle for cycling’s golden couple Adam Peaty to miss World Championships after fracturing bone in his foot Beth Shriever: I’m still the same person – but now I get more respect