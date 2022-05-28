Kieffer Moore targets perfect hat-trick ahead of Wales’ World Cup decider

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kieffer Moore targets perfect hat-trick ahead of Wales’ World Cup decider

By Press Association
May 28, 2022, 10:31 pm
Kieffer Moore has enjoyed his end to the season (PA)
Wales striker Kieffer Moore wants World Cup qualification to provide the perfect hat-trick after he celebrated reaching the Premier League by getting engaged to girlfriend Charlotte Russell.

Bournemouth striker Moore fired the Cherries into the top flight with the promotion-sealing winner against Nottingham Forest earlier this month.

The 29-year-old then jetted off for a short break to Dubai, where he proposed to Charlotte and captured the moment in pictures posted on his Instagram account.

Moore popped the question by getting down on one knee in front of a big ‘marry me’ sign.

“It’s been a long time coming what with Covid and the Euros,” Moore said of his engagement from Wales’ training camp in Portugal.

“I have been meaning to do it sooner, but it just felt like the right time and the right moment.”

Moore has had a whirlwind few weeks after being sidelined for over two months with a broken foot.

AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest – Sky Bet Championship – Vitality Stadium
Kieffer Moore celebrates scoring the goal against Nottingham Forest that took Bournemouth into the Premier League (John Walton/PA)

The injury came within a few minutes of the 6ft 5ins forward making his Bournemouth debut following a January move from Cardiff.

Moore missed Wales’ World Cup play-off victory over Austria in March, but scored four goals in as many games as the Cherries returned to the Premier League after a two-season absence.

He said: “I have played nowhere near as much football this season as I wanted to, and it was a tough road getting back with all the rehab and everything I had to overcome.

“But to score those goals at the end of the season and get promoted to the Premier League was amazing.

“I feel really good. The break has helped me get rid of a lot of niggles I was dealing with throughout the season and feeling in great form.”

Wales start their Nations League campaign in Poland on Wednesday.

But all thoughts are on the play-off final against Scotland or Ukraine in Cardiff the following Sunday, with Wales one win away from ending a 64-year wait to play at a World Cup.

“Playing at a World Cup is the pinnacle and it would mean everything,” said Moore, whose well-travelled career has taken him to football outposts such as Dorchester, Truro and Norwegian club Viking.

“If I could do that in the same year as playing in the Premier League then it’s an amazing achievement. It would be a pinch myself moment.

“I scored a goal to help take Bournemouth back into the Premier League and I’m definitely dreaming of scoring the winner to take Wales to the World Cup.”

The March postponement of the Scotland-Ukraine game has allowed Moore to regain fitness for a World Cup play-off decider he would have originally missed.

He said: “I’m very lucky to be able to play in this game. I got injured for the first one, when unforeseen things happened, but thankfully I’ve now got the chance to play my part.

“I’m very happy about that. Scoring the goal that takes your nation to the World Cup is what everyone is dreaming of.”

