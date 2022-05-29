Ryan Jack replaced by Allan Campbell in Scotland squad for World Cup play-offs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ryan Jack is out of Scotland’s 2022 World Cup play-off against Ukraine, with Steve Clarke drafting in uncapped Allan Campbell as a replacement.

The 30-year-old Rangers midfielder, who finished the season with a goal in the Light Blues’ 2-0 Scottish Cup final win over Hearts, has reportedly picked up a calf injury and will miss the crunch game at Hampden Park on Wednesday night.

Jack will also miss the final against Wales in Cardiff should Scotland get through their semi.

As confirmed on the team’s Twitter account, Clarke has brought in Luton midfielder Campbell after the 23-year-old former Motherwell man’s impressive season in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Scotland boss will get his full squad together on Monday as he looks to take his side to Qatar later in the year, which would be the national team’s first appearance at a World Cup finals since 1998.