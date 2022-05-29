Solihull Moors within one game of Football League after beating Chesterfield

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Andrew Dallas scored his 23rd goal of the season as Solihull Moors came from behind to book a Vanarama National League play-off final showdown with Grimsby.

Dallas cancelled out Joe Quigley’s seventh-minute opener for the visitors at the Autotech Stadium before Alex Gudger put Neal Ardley’s men ahead 10 minutes before the break.

Calvin Miller might have levelled for the Spireites after the break, but lost out in a one-on-one duel with keeper Joe McDonnell.

Callum Howe extended the home side’s led with an emphatic 59th-minute header and although Chesterfield battled all the way to the whistle, they could not find a way back.

Moors, who finished third, will face sixth-placed Grimsby, 5-4 victors over Wrexham in the other semi-final, next Saturday at the London Stadium with a place in the Football League at stake, in their case for the first time in the club’s history.