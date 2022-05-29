Solihull Moors within one game of Football League after beating Chesterfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Solihull Moors within one game of Football League after beating Chesterfield

By Press Association
May 29, 2022, 4:29 pm Updated: May 29, 2022, 4:39 pm
Solihull Moors fans celebrate with the players after the Vanarama National League play-off semi-final victory over Chesterfield (Nigel French/PA)
Andrew Dallas scored his 23rd goal of the season as Solihull Moors came from behind to book a Vanarama National League play-off final showdown with Grimsby.

Dallas cancelled out Joe Quigley’s seventh-minute opener for the visitors at the Autotech Stadium before Alex Gudger put Neal Ardley’s men ahead 10 minutes before the break.

Calvin Miller might have levelled for the Spireites after the break, but lost out in a one-on-one duel with keeper Joe McDonnell.

Callum Howe extended the home side’s led with an emphatic 59th-minute header and although Chesterfield battled all the way to the whistle, they could not find a way back.

Moors, who finished third, will face sixth-placed Grimsby, 5-4 victors over Wrexham in the other semi-final, next Saturday at the London Stadium with a place in the Football League at stake, in their case for the first time in the club’s history.

