Ralf Rangnick will not take up consultant role at Manchester United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ralf Rangnick will not take up consultant role at Manchester United

By Press Association
May 29, 2022, 4:39 pm
Ralf Rangnick will not be taking up his consultant role at Manchester United (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ralf Rangnick will not be taking up his consultant role at Manchester United (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ralf Rangnick will not be staying on with Manchester United as consultant after completing a poor stint as interim manager.

The 63-year-old was put in charge for the remainder of the campaign following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking in November.

An agreement was in place for Rangnick to transition from interim manager to consultant for two years, but United and the German have cut ties before that role began.

A month ago the former RB Leipzig, Hoffenheim and Schalke 04 head coach agreed to take charge of the Austria national team, where he announced in his first press conference that he will not be taking up the consultant position.

In response, United said in a statement: “We would like to thank Ralf Rangnick for his efforts as interim manager over the past six months.

“By mutual agreement, Ralf will now focus solely on his new role as manager of the Austria national team and will not therefore be taking up a consultancy role at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag will not have Ralf Rangnick to help him at United (Mike Egerton/PA)

“We would like to wish Ralf the best of luck in this next chapter of his career.”

Rangnick’s commitments with Austria are seen at Old Trafford as being too hard to balance the consultancy work envisioned by United.

The German has been outspoken about the issues at the club and just nine days ago was telling the media he was in contact with new manager Erik ten Hag about “all the different areas where I could maybe be of help”.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked by United in November (Mike Egerton/PA)

Rangnick spoke about the expertise he could provide in terms of recruitment and the PA news agency understands the pair went on to have a lengthy conversation.

But Ten Hag said at his unveiling that the consultancy role “is on the club” and this highly disappointing chapter has now come to an end.

United bowed out in the FA Cup fourth round to Middlesbrough and the Champions League last-16 to Atletico Madrid.

Rangnick’s Red Devils missed out on qualification for European football’s top competition as they stumbled home sixth with their lowest ever Premier League points tally.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal