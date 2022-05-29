Emma Raducanu’s surprise US Open win inspires rest of women’s field – Coco Gauff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Emma Raducanu’s surprise US Open win inspires rest of women’s field – Coco Gauff

By Press Association
May 29, 2022, 5:21 pm
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer beat Elise Mertens in two sets (Thibault Camus/AP)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer beat Elise Mertens in two sets (Thibault Camus/AP)

Coco Gauff believes Emma Raducanu’s surprise US Open win has inspired the rest of the women’s field to believe they can challenge for the top prizes.

British teenager Raducanu shocked the sporting world when she came through qualifying to triumph at Flushing Meadows last year.

Gauff is through to her second French Open quarter-final following a 6-4 6-0 victory over Elise Mertens, and the draw has opened up for the 18-year-old.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year – File photo
Emma Raducanu stunned the tennis world in New York (ZUMA/PA)

With nine of the top 10 seeds already out, and world number one Iga Swiatek in the other half of the draw, a run to her first grand slam final looks a real possibility.

But the American 18th seed feels there are still a host of players capable of a Raducanu-style tilt at the title.

Gauff, who like Raducanu made her breakthrough at Wimbledon, in 2019, said: “I’m thinking, especially if US Open taught us anything, that anybody can win on any day.

“I think all players should really go into the match thinking about that.

“I think for me I’ve always believed that I could go far, but for other players I think so as well.

“In this tournament, I mean, both sides of the draw, with the exception of Iga, there are a lot of lower-seeded and lower-ranked players still left in the tournament.

“So I really think that players believe that. Other players believe that. I think a lot of it stems from that tournament.”

France Tennis French Open
Leylah Fernandez celebrates winning her fourth round match against Amanda Anisimova (Thibault Camus/AP)

Leylah Fernandez, the runner-up to Raducanu in New York, is still in the mix after beating Amanda Anisimova 6-3 4-6 6-3.

The 19-year-old from Canada will play Italian world number 59 Martina Trevisan, who beat Raducanu’s conqueror Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-6 (10) 7-5, in the last eight.

