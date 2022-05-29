England will warm up for T20 World Cup with three-match series against Australia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England will warm up for T20 World Cup with three-match series against Australia

By Press Association
May 29, 2022, 9:53 pm
Eoin Morgan’s England were knocked out of the T20 World Cup last year by New Zealand (Shaun Botterill/PA)
Eoin Morgan's England were knocked out of the T20 World Cup last year by New Zealand (Shaun Botterill/PA)

England will warm up for the men’s T20 World Cup in Australia in the autumn with a three-match series against the hosts and defending champions.

The first T20 will be held in Brisbane on October 9 before twin fixtures in Canberra on October 12 and 14, with England beginning their World Cup campaign eight days later against Afghanistan in Perth.

Three one-day internationals between the Ashes rivals have been confirmed for after the tournament, with the first at Adelaide on November 17 taking place just four days after the T20 World Cup final.

England and Australia will warm up for the T20 World Cup with three matches against each other beforehand (Glyn Kirk/PA)
England and Australia will warm up for the T20 World Cup with three matches against each other beforehand (Glyn Kirk/PA)

Sydney will play host to the second ODI on November 19 with England’s white-ball tour of the country scheduled to conclude in Melbourne on November 22, Cricket Australia announced on Sunday evening.

It is set to be another bumper winter for England, with tours to Pakistan for seven T20s in September and October and then again for three Tests in November and December sandwiching the Australia trip.

Australia won the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates last year by defeating Antipodean rivals New Zealand in the final.

England were unable to become the first men’s side to hold both World Cups simultaneously as the 50-over titlists were defeated at the semi-final stage by the Black Caps in the Gulf.

England and Australia are in the same Super 12s group this year and will meet on October 28 in Melbourne.

