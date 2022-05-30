On this day in 2015: Alastair Cook becomes England’s leading Test run-scorer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On this day in 2015: Alastair Cook becomes England's leading Test run-scorer

By Press Association
May 30, 2022, 6:01 am
Alastair Cook became England’s all-time leading Test run-scorer on this day in 2015 (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Alastair Cook became England’s all-time leading Test run-scorer on this day in 2015, surpassing his own mentor Graham Gooch.

England’s Test captain set the new benchmark on the second afternoon of the second Test against New Zealand at Headingley when he square-drove Tim Southee for four to reach 33 in his 203rd innings – and 8,902 in aggregate.

Gooch’s 8,900 had stood for 20 years as England’s historic benchmark, and Cook insisted before the start of this match that he will never consider himself in the class of the man who has taught him much of what he knows, through their close working relationship and friendship since his school days.

“It is a very special day for me personally,” he said. “I can’t really describe it, to be on top of the list. I don’t deserve to be there with the way I play.

“You don’t play for the records – but I know I needed 32 runs. But to break the record, you want to do it with an innings (that matters). It was an amazing moment, very humbling.”

Cook had endured a turbulent previous year-and-a-half, having overseen a 5-0 Ashes defeat, the end of Kevin Pietersen’s international career and lows in form in both Tests and one-day internationals that led to him being stripped as England captain in the latter format two months before the World Cup.

Alastair Cook, left, overtook mentor Graham Gooch as England's all-time leading Test run-scorer (Sean Dempsey/PA)
“The last 18 months have been tough personally as a captain,” Cook said after an innings of 75 against the Black Caps.

“A lot of stuff has gone on the last four or five months, but I have given time to my game and I feel like it is going well.”

Cook ended his international career in September 2018, having amassed 12,472 Test runs including 33 centuries – both a record for an England batter.

