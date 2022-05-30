Caitlin Foord says she has ‘fallen in love’ with Arsenal after signing new deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caitlin Foord says she has ‘fallen in love’ with Arsenal after signing new deal

By Press Association
May 30, 2022, 11:39 am
Caitlin Foord has signed a new Arsenal contract (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Caitlin Foord has signed a new Arsenal contract (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Caitlin Foord revealed she has “absolutely fallen in love and found myself again” at Arsenal after it was announced she had signed a new deal with the women’s side.

The Australia forward joined Arsenal in January 2020 after a spell in the United States with Portland Thorns and she has gone on to score 23 times in 62 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners.

But Foord also divulged she has rediscovered her passion for football since moving to north London after putting pen to paper on a new contract, the length of which was not disclosed by Arsenal.

Caitlin Foord, second right, bagged a brace against Tottenham earlier this month (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Caitlin Foord, second right, bagged a brace against Tottenham earlier this month (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“Since I joined this club, I’ve absolutely fallen in love with being here,” the 27-year-old said in quotes on Arsenal’s website.

“I think I mentioned in one of my early interviews that I had lost my way in football a bit, but since being here I’ve absolutely fallen in love and found myself again.

“We’ve been inching towards winning lots of silverware and that’s definitely going to be the plan for next year. We want to win multiple trophies and I think with the squad, the team, the players and the support we have, we have the squad to be able to do it.”

Foord marked her Arsenal debut in February 2020 with a goal against Lewes while she bagged a brace in the first women’s north London derby at Emirates Stadium Tottenham were beaten 3-0 earlier this month.

Arsenal finished just a point behind Women’s Super League champions Chelsea this season while their FA Cup ambitions were also ended by the Blues following a 2-0 semi-final defeat.

But as he looks to improve upon last season, Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall is happy to have tied down Foord, saying: “Caitlin is a top player and an integral part of what we’re building here.

“Her contribution in both attack and defence are crucial to our game, so we’re delighted that she has signed a new contract. This is an ambitious club and Caitlin is central to that.”

