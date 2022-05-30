Emma Raducanu handed wildcard for next week’s Rothesay Open Nottingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Emma Raducanu handed wildcard for next week’s Rothesay Open Nottingham

By Press Association
May 30, 2022, 11:55 am Updated: May 30, 2022, 8:15 pm
Emma Raducanu has been confirmed for Nottingham (Michel Euler/AP)
Emma Raducanu will make her first competitive appearance in England since her US Open triumph at Nottingham next week.

The 19-year-old’s second-round exit from the French Open means she will start her grass-court campaign a week earlier than initially intended.

Raducanu and fellow Briton Dan Evans have been given wildcards for the Rothesay Open Nottingham, which gets under way next Monday.

Raducanu said: “I’m excited to return to Nottingham and it will be a great opportunity to play in front of British crowds for the first time this year.

“This event will always be special to me as I played my first tournament on the WTA Tour here last June and I can’t wait to go back.”

British number two Evans will join the likes of former top-10 players Jack Sock and Fernando Verdasco, as well British duo Liam Broady and Jay Clarke, in the ATP event.

Dan Evans celebrates
“The grass court season is always a special time for British players and I can’t wait to get back to Nottingham and play on courts that are always in such good condition,” said Evans.

“The home fans are always vocal in their backing and hopefully I can give them something to cheer.”

Raducanu recently revealed her desire to “just once in my lifetime” play doubles with Andy Murray at Wimbledon during an interview with Elle.

Andy Murray would be open to playing doubles with Emma Raducanu at Wimbledon
And three-time grand slam winner Murray opened the door for it to happen after he started his grass-court season with a 6-2 6-1 victory over Jurij Rodionov at Surbiton on Monday.

“Actually last year we were maybe going to do it but we both ended up doing well in singles’,” the double Wimbledon singles champion revealed.

“Look, yeah I would love to play (doubles) with Emma at some stage. Whether that is something that works this year or not, I don’t know.

“I am sure both of our focuses will be on having good runs in the singles but I would love to do that.”

