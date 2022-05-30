Former England flanker Tom Wood announces retirement from rugby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Former England flanker Tom Wood announces retirement from rugby

By Press Association
May 30, 2022, 12:01 pm
Tom Wood will retire from professional rugby next month (Adam Davy/PA)
Tom Wood will retire from professional rugby next month (Adam Davy/PA)

Former England flanker Tom Wood has announced he will retire from professional rugby next month following 12 seasons at Northampton.

Wood won 50 England caps, which included two World Cup campaigns and two Six Nations triumphs in 2011 and 2017, and he captained his country three times, while he has also had a glittering club career.

He has made 240 appearances since switching to Franklin Gardens from Worcester in 2010, scoring 22 tries and helping the Saints to a Gallagher Premiership and European Challenge Cup double in 2014.

Tom Wood, left, helped Northampton to the European Challenge Cup in 2014 (Joe Giddens/PA)
Tom Wood, left, helped Northampton to the European Challenge Cup in 2014 (Joe Giddens/PA)

The 35-year-old was also part of the Premiership Rugby Cup winning side of 2019 and was a prominent member of the Northampton team that reached the Heineken Cup final 11 years ago.

Wood, who has been out of action since February after sustaining a shoulder injury against Leicester Tigers, said: “Obviously, retiring is a difficult and emotional decision for any player.

“Northampton Saints has been such a big part of my life and I’ve made some very special memories. I feel privileged to have been able to pull on the jersey here for the past 12 seasons.

“I’m very proud of my playing career with both Saints and England. Having worked hard in recent years to set myself up for life after rugby, I’m excited for what the next chapter has in store.”

Wood, who scooped the Premiership player of the season gong in 2011, was a formidable presence in the back row and was capable of playing across all three positions there.

Tom Wood was capped 50 times by England (Mike Egerton/PA)
Tom Wood was capped 50 times by England (Mike Egerton/PA)

He wrote himself into Northampton folklore with a last-gasp decisive try in the 2014 Premiership semi-final against Leicester in a season where he skippered the Saints to victories in two finals.

Northampton director of rugby Chris Boyd said: “You can’t overstate the contribution he’s made on the field, and if you look at his entire career in Northampton, there aren’t many people who have done more for the jersey in the history of the club.

“He’s been an incredible competitor and the ultimate team man, and I know everyone at Franklin’s Gardens wishes him the very best for his retirement.”

Leinster senior coach Stuart Lancaster, who coached Wood for much of his England career, added: “He was tough, uncompromising and skilful and held himself and others to the highest of standards.

“His longevity as a player is a testament to his professionalism and commitment and I am certain with all the qualities he has, whichever path he chooses next, he will have success.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal