Trevor Birch: EFL to consider imposing tougher sanctions for pitch invasions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Trevor Birch: EFL to consider imposing tougher sanctions for pitch invasions

By Press Association
May 30, 2022, 12:17 pm
Nottingham Forest fans invaded the pitch after their side’s play-off semi-final victory over Sheffield United (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Nottingham Forest fans invaded the pitch after their side’s play-off semi-final victory over Sheffield United (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Supporters of EFL clubs have been warned tougher sanctions for pitch invasions are on the way after a spate of disorder towards the end of the season.

The play-off semi-finals in particular were blighted by problems, with a Nottingham Forest fan jailed for 24 weeks after he attacked Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp.

Police investigations are also ongoing in relation to player assaults at the Northampton v Mansfield and Port Vale v Swindon matches, while a 16-year-old boy admitted assaulting a Scunthorpe player during a pitch invasion at Bristol Rovers at the end of the League Two regular season on May 7.

EFL chief executive Trevor Birch said celebratory pitch invasions were providing cover to a minority to cause harm
EFL chief executive Trevor Birch said celebratory pitch invasions were providing cover to a minority to cause harm (Mike Egerton/PA)

EFL chief executive Trevor Birch said that although most people came onto the pitch for celebratory reasons, they were “providing cover for a reckless few seeking to cause harm” and warned pitch invasions simply had to stop.

“There can be no blurring of the lines or ambiguity with this matter. Simply put, the pitch is for participants and the stands for spectators,” Birch said in an open letter to fans published on the league’s website.

“The EFL will be working with the various authorities on a series of measures during the close season to help reinforce that message and address the challenge that is being presented to the game.

“As part of this work the introduction of tougher but proportionate sanctions will now also have to be considered with your respective club in the early part of next month.

A pitch invader barges into Mansfield's Jordan Bowery
A pitch invader barges into Mansfield’s Jordan Bowery (Tim Goode/PA)

“For our part, we will need to discuss what further measures could be introduced for the new season, including the potential use of capacity reductions, financial penalties, or other similar mitigations.

“The quickest and most straightforward solution to the problem is for all fans to think before they act and leave the pitch for the teams to play the game. That way there will be no requirement for authorities to get involved and everything can be settled on the field as it should be.”

The EFL board is due to meet on June 8, with the league’s annual general meeting scheduled two days later.

Birch praised the majority of fans for supporting their clubs in the right way throughout the 2021-22 season.

“In the opening months of the season, you dealt with the uncertainty of Covid protocols, Covid passes and Covid postponements through the winter, yet despite those challenges, you have returned to show up for your clubs in huge numbers once again,” he said.

“Together you have been through the turnstiles almost 20 million times across our competitions and your support has been crucial to clubs as they continue to rebuild their finances following a difficult couple of years.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal