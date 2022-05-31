Gloucester will ‘rip into it and see what happens’ in crucial Saracens clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gloucester will ‘rip into it and see what happens’ in crucial Saracens clash

By Press Association
May 31, 2022, 4:55 pm
George Skivington has overseen an impressive Gloucester revival this season (Adam Davy/PA)
George Skivington has overseen an impressive Gloucester revival this season (Adam Davy/PA)

George Skivington has vowed that Gloucester will “rip into it and see what happens” in their quest for a Gallagher Premiership play-off place on Saturday.

It is a tall order for the west country club, with odds stacked against them in terms of securing a top-four finish.

Not only must they beat high-flying Saracens at Kingsholm, Gloucester also need play-off rivals Northampton to lose at home against Newcastle.

If Saints win, then Gloucester’s result is irrelevant, as Northampton would join Saracens, Leicester and Harlequins in the June 11 semi-finals.

Skivington, who recently signed a new long-term contract as head coach, has transformed Gloucester into play-off challengers following an 11th-place finish last season.

“There is no point in saying it is just another game,” Skivington said.

“Everyone knows the permutations, and when you start pre-season you start out wanting to have a shot at being in the play-offs.

“We have got one game left, and we have got a small shot at the play-offs. We need a few things to fall our way, but there is a shot for us.”

Saracens crushed Gloucester 44-15, scoring five tries, in a European Challenge Cup quarter-final victory just over three weeks ago.

Skivington added: “It’s important for us that we deliver a good performance.

“Saracens are very good, very accomplished and very used to this end of the season and having to compete and turn it on. We will rip into it and see what happens.”

Aled Davies
Aled Davies scores a try for Saracens in their European Challenge Cup victory over Gloucester (David Davies/PA)

Gloucester are two points behind Northampton, while in addition to a European last-eight spot, they were also Premiership Rugby Cup semi-finalists this term.

It is in stark contrast to the 2020-21 league campaign, when Gloucester only finished above Worcester and were 26 points adrift of the play-off zone.

“You set out every season to win as many games as you can and be as good as you can be,” Skivington said.

“My objective is to get this club back at the right end of the table consistently year after year, and try and put ourselves in a position to win some trophies.

“But I am also fully aware of how much work there is to do and how much we have got to improve as a unit to do that.

“It’s easy to talk it, but it’s very difficult to actually deliver that.

“We have taken some good steps this year, but there is a load more work to be done.

“I think we have moved in the right direction. I am very positive about the group we have got.

“We are certainly better than we were last year – that was always the first objective – and I want us to be better next year than we are this year.”

