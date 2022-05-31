Kyle Lafferty is still a goalscorer – Niall McGinn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kyle Lafferty is still a goalscorer – Niall McGinn

By Press Association
May 31, 2022, 6:23 pm
Niall McGinn, centre, believes Kyle Lafferty, right, can help solve Northern Ireland’s problems in front of goal (Liam McBurney/PA)


Niall McGinn has backed the returning Kyle Lafferty to help solve Northern Ireland’s goalscoring problems in their upcoming Nations League fixtures.

Lafferty is back in Ian Baraclough’s squad for the first time since last September, reward for scoring eight goals in 14 Scottish Championship appearances to help fire Kilmarnock back to the top flight.

A Northern Ireland side who have scored only two goals in their last five competitive fixtures could certainly use some of that as they prepare for a Nations League quadruple with fixtures against Greece, Cyprus (home and away) and Kosovo in the next fortnight.

Lafferty, 34, is Northern Ireland’s second-highest scorer with 20 in 85 appearances and though he has not bagged an international goal since 2016, McGinn believes his recent form shows the time is right to end that drought.

“Kyle’s a goalscorer and he always has been,” McGinn said. “He’s come back to Kilmarnock and hit the ground running and helped them get back in the Premiership. With Kyle, he’s not lacking in confidence as you would say.

“With Josh (Magennis) being out injured and a couple of others missing it’s an opportunity for Kyle to come in and impress. He finished the season strongly, scoring goals, and we’re delighted to have him back.

“You definitely hear him before you see him, that’s for sure. He’s a great guy to have about the place, he always has a laugh and a joke at the right time.

“I think for him he just wants to get that next international goal that he’s been craving for a long time and hopefully with these games coming up he gets that opportunity.”

While Lafferty enjoyed promotion, McGinn has come into this international break after relegation with Dundee, a cruel end to a tough campaign in which he ended his long association with Aberdeen in search of regular football only to see the manager that signed him, James McPake, sacked within a fortnight.

“It was strange,” the 34-year-old said. “I signed up with James and he was sacked after a couple of weeks. I’d left Aberdeen and within a few weeks Stephen Glass gets the sack. It was a crazy time for my old club and my new club.

“That’s part and parcel of football, managers come and go, it’s something you have to get used to and I just knuckled down.

“Towards the end of the season I played a lot of football, which was pleasing. I’m just looking forward to these international matches, being involved again this season and then looking forward to working under the new manager, whoever it is.”

While Lafferty and McGinn are part of the experienced backbone of Baraclough’s 28-strong squad for these fixtures, there are plenty of new faces too with Shea Charles, Brodie Spencer and Charlie McCann stepping up from the youth ranks.

Also included is Glentoran forward Conor McMenamin, the uncapped 26-year-old who has earned a call-up after bagging 22 goals in all competitions this past season.

McMenamin was one of four Irish League players called into an end-of-season training camp by Baraclough and did enough to earn a chance at claiming a senior international cap.

McMenamin first got word of Baraclough’s interest on the eve of Glentoran’s European play-off against Larne and, though they lost that match, the international call has given his season a positive finish.

“It gave me a wee boost going into the (play-off), and then getting over the disappointment of losing to Larne, when (Baraclough) himself rang me on the Saturday, it helped ease it a bit,” he said.

“I treated the training camp as a chance to impress him. I just went there and worked hard. Obviously to get called into the Nations League squad here is a great feeling.”

