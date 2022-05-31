Carlos Alcaraz’s French Open run ends in four-set defeat by Alexander Zverev

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Carlos Alcaraz’s French Open run ends in four-set defeat by Alexander Zverev

By Press Association
May 31, 2022, 7:41 pm Updated: May 31, 2022, 9:55 pm
Alexander Zverev beat Carlos Alcaraz in four sets (Christophe Ena/AP)
Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz’s French Open title bid ended in a four-set defeat by Alexander Zverev.

Alcaraz was tipped by many as a potential Roland Garros winner this year, but the swashbuckling form which swept him into the quarter-finals deserted him for too long against third seed Zverev.

German Zverev took the first two sets and won a tense tie-break in the fourth to secure a first win over a top-10 player at a grand slam, and then promptly turned the air blue on live TV.

“S****ing my pants,” was his ill-judged response when interviewed on court.

A total of 32 unforced errors from Alcaraz and only 18 winners across the first two sets told its own story as Zverev eased into the lead.

Alcaraz struck back in the third, a whipped crosscourt forehand bringing up a set point on the Zverev serve which he converted with one of dozens of drop shots.

A double fault gifted Zverev a break for 5-4 in the fourth but Alcaraz hit back immediately.

In the tie-break Zverev brought up the first match point on his own serve, only to net a backhand.

But a stunning backhand winner from an Alcaraz second serve sealed a 6-4 6-4 4-6 7-6 (7) victory and a place in the semi-finals.

“I knew I had to play my best tennis today and I’m happy I did,” added Zverev.

France Tennis French Open
Carlos Alcaraz’s bid ended in the quarter-finals (Thibault Camus/AP)

“I told him at the net he will win this a lot of times, I just hope I win it before he starts.”

Alcaraz’s time will surely come, and sooner rather than later.

He said: “I would say I finished the match playing better. I leave the court, leave the tournament with the head very high. I fought until the last ball. I fought until the last second of the match, and I’m proud of it.”

There was disappointment for Britain in the men’s doubles as top seeds Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram lost a match tie-break in their quarter-final against Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek.

Neal Skupski and Dutchman Wesley Koolhof were also beaten in three by Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos.

