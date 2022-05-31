Emiliano Martinez tips Julian Alvarez to become a ‘superstar’ at Manchester City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

Emiliano Martinez tips Julian Alvarez to become a ‘superstar’ at Manchester City

By Press Association
May 31, 2022, 9:03 pm Updated: June 1, 2022, 1:15 am
Argentina’s Julian Alvarez has been tipped to become a “superstar” at Manchester City (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Argentina’s Julian Alvarez has been tipped to become a “superstar” at Manchester City (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has tipped his Argentina team-mate Julian Alvarez to become a “superstar” at Manchester City.

City signed Alvarez in January for just over £14million on a five-and-a-half-year deal, with the 22-year-old loaned back to River Plate for the rest of the season.

“We know how talented he is,” Martinez said in a press conference ahead of Argentina’s game against Italy at Wembley on Wednesday.

“Obviously I wanted him to come to Villa, to be fair. I told him before the Copa America to join us. He is a top lad, very humble, a hard worker and I believe he’s going to be a superstar.”

Asked if Alvarez could prove as successful at City as fellow Argentinian Sergio Aguero, Martinez added: “Obviously, it’s hard to compare him to Aguero.

“He’s got a lot to prove but he’s going to work with one of the best managers in the world right now (Pep Guardiola).

“He’s very loyal to the team when he’s there so I believe he’s going to make it.”

