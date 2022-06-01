Durham paceman Matthew Potts handed England debut in first Test against NZ

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Durham paceman Matthew Potts handed England debut in first Test against NZ

By Press Association
June 1, 2022, 9:03 am Updated: June 1, 2022, 10:29 am
Durham seamer Matthew Potts will make his England debut in the first LV= Insurance Test against New Zealand on Thursday.

The 23-year-old has been picked ahead of Somerset’s Craig Overton and will join an attack led by the two most prolific wicket-takers in English history, James Anderson and Stuart Broad, at Lord’s.

Anderson, 39, and Broad, 35, were dropped for the recent tour of the West Indies but return at the first time of asking under new captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum.

England had already removed some of the uncertainty around their XI by teeing up Jonny Bairstow’s selection at number five, meaning in-form Yorkshire batter Harry Brook must wait for his chance.

Brook has scored 840 runs at an average of 140 for the White Rose this season, but has not been able find a place in a familiar-looking top six. Domestic form has proved crucial to Potts’ elevation, though, with the Sunderland-born quick rewarded for taking 35 wickets in his first six appearances this year.

England are without a host of pace bowlers due to injury, with Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, Olly Stone, Saqib Mahmood and Matt Fisher among those sidelined.

Stokes, who is due to face the media on Wednesday morning, takes over a side that sits bottom of the World Test Championship table following a run of one win in their last 17 games.

