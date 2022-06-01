Rafael Nadal uncertain about future despite Paris victory over Novak Djokovic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rafael Nadal uncertain about future despite Paris victory over Novak Djokovic

By Press Association
June 1, 2022, 1:49 pm
Rafael Nadal is into the semi-finals (Christophe Ena/AP)
Rafael Nadal may be rolling back the years at Roland Garros, but a chronic foot injury means the king of clay cannot look beyond this year’s French Open.

Nadal beat his arch-rival, the world number one and defending champion Novak Djokovic, in a late-night classic on Tuesday.

His four-set victory was built on the power, energy and physicality of a man about to turn 26, not 36 as Nadal will on Friday – the day of his semi-final against Alexander Zverev.

But Nadal has readily admitted all fortnight that his injury issues mean that every tournament, or even every match, he plays in could be his last.

“Yes, I can’t say another thing, no? I am very clear about that, no?” said the Spaniard, a 13-time winner in Paris.

“I’m going to be playing this tournament because we are doing the things to be ready to play this tournament, but I don’t know what’s going to happen after here.

“I mean, I have what I have there in the foot, so if we are not able to find an improvement or a small solution on that, then it’s becoming super difficult for me. So that’s it.

“I am just enjoying every day that I have the chance to be here, and without thinking much about what can happen in the future.

“Of course I’m going to keep fighting to find a solution for that, but for the moment we haven’t. So just to give myself a chance to play another semi-final here in Roland Garros (provides) a lot of energy for me.”

France Tennis French Open
Rafael Nadal is managing a foot injury (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Nadal looked a shadow of the player who sent Djokovic packing 6-2 4-6 6-2 7-6 (4) when, just three weeks ago in Rome, he limped through a defeat to Denis Shapovalov.

But Nadal and his doctor are managing the injury in a bid to nurse him towards a 14th title.

He added: “I said in Rome I’m going toRa have my doctor here with me. Having the doctor here you can do things that help, no?

“So it’s not the moment to talk about that. I said that we are going to talk about that after the tournament, when my tournament finishes.

“But, yeah, I am putting everything that I have to try to play this tournament (in) the best condition possible. I don’t know what can happen after, honestly, but here I think I’m going to be fine.”

