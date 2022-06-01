Jonah Ayunga reunited with Stephen Robinson at St Mirren

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Mirren have signed winger Jonah Ayunga from Morecambe on a two-year contract.

The 25-year-old played for Dorchester, Sutton, Havant & Waterlooville and Bristol Rovers before signing for the Shrimps last summer in a move that saw him link up with current Buddies boss Stephen Robinson.

“I’m delighted to welcome Jonah to the club,” Robinson told Saints’ website.

“We worked together at Morecambe last season so we know what he can bring to the team.

“He’s big, physical and can run in behind. He’s also just turned 25 as well so he’s still quite young and has the potential to kick on.”

Ayunga is St Mirren’s third signing of the summer following the captures of Mark O’Hara and Trevor Carson.