Two-time winner Kevin De Bruyne on shortlist again for PFA player of year award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Two-time winner Kevin De Bruyne on shortlist again for PFA player of year award

By Press Association
June 1, 2022, 5:03 pm Updated: June 1, 2022, 5:07 pm
Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne could complete a hat-trick of PFA player of the year awards after being shortlisted again (Mike Egerton/PA)
Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne could complete a hat-trick of PFA player of the year awards after being shortlisted again (Mike Egerton/PA)

Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne could be on course for a hat-trick of Professional Footballers’ Association men’s player of the year awards after he was shortlisted for the 2022 prize.

The Belgium international has been instrumental in City retaining their Premier League title this season and has been nominated for the accolade which is voted for by his peers, having won it in each of the last two years.

He is joined on the list by Liverpool trio Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Virgil Van Dijk, Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Tottenham striker Harry Kane, with Kane’s team-mate Son Heung-min missing out despite sharing the Golden Boot with Salah.

De Bruyne’s City team-mate Phil Foden is on an all-English shortlist for the Young Player of the Year gong.

Foden will be hoping to retain his title from last term. The other nominees this season are Arsenal midfield duo Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe, Chelsea’s Crystal Palace loanee Conor Gallagher, Chelsea full-back Reece James and Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey.

City are also well represented in the women’s categories. Lauren Hemp, who won the young player award last season, has been nominated in the senior and young player shortlists.

Chelsea’s Sam Kerr will be a strong player for the PFA women's player of the year award
Chelsea’s Sam Kerr will be a strong contender for the PFA women’s player of the year award (John Walton/PA)

Team-mate Alex Greenwood is also on the main women’s player shortlist, but the pair face stiff competition from Chelsea duo Sam Kerr and Pernille Harder, who helped their team win the domestic double.

Arsenal’s Dutch forward Vivianne Miedema and her Gunners team-mate Kim Little complete the main player of the year shortlist.

Hemp, who is a three-time winner of the PFA young player prize in the past,  is joined on the young player nominees list this season by Chelsea forward Lauren James, Arsenal’s Norwegian star Frida Maanum, Tottenham striker Jessica Naz, Manchester United forward Ella Toone and Brighton defender Maya Le Tissier.

The winners of these awards, plus the teams of the season for the Premier League, Women’s Super League, Championship, League One and League Two and the winners of the men’s and women’s lifetime achievement prizes will be announced at a virtual ceremony on June 9.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]