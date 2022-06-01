Marin Cilic and Casper Ruud battle through to reach French Open semi-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Marin Cilic and Casper Ruud battle through to reach French Open semi-finals

By Press Association
June 1, 2022, 8:33 pm Updated: June 1, 2022, 11:55 pm
Marin Cilic reached the semi-finals (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)
Croatian veteran Marin Cilic overcame Russian seventh seed Andrey Rublev in five sets to reach a first semi-final at the French Open.

The 33-year-old, who won the US Open in 2014 and was a Wimbledon finalist three years later, won 5-7 6-3 6-4 3-6 7-6 (2) after a deciding-set tie-break.

In doing so Cilic became only the fifth active player to have reached the last four of every grand slam after Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

After their four-hour, 14-minute slugfest, Cilic said: “The win comes from being me, I played that kind of tennis the whole match. Especially the fifth set was an incredible battle.

“Andrey played incredibly well, it was an incredibly fair-play performance on the court.

“A lot of heart. One had to go down and today was my day. But Andrey also played an incredible match. Bad luck to him.

“I felt more tired emotionally out there because Andrey plays a difficult game, he serves big, hits big, and you don’t have many chances.

“You have to keep up with your level, which I did. Unfortunately I lost that fourth set. I thought I was close to getting the break.

“When you play this long, there will always be ups and downs in the match but I kept my focus in the fifth.”

Cilic will face eighth seed Casper Ruud in the last four after the Norwegian ended the fairytale run of Holger Rune to reach his first grand slam semi-final.

Danish teenager Rune had accounted for Wimbledon semi-finalist Denis Shapovalov and fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas during a breakout fortnight, but he found Ruud too hot to handle in a a 6-1 4-6 7-6 (2) 6-3 defeat.

