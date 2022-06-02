Marin Cilic fights through as Iga Swiatek marches on – day 11 at the French Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Marin Cilic fights through as Iga Swiatek marches on – day 11 at the French Open

By Press Association
June 2, 2022, 4:31 am
Marin Cilic fought through to the semi-finals (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Marin Cilic fought through to the semi-finals (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Marin Cilic reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros for the first time at the age of 33 after the Croatian beat seventh seed Andrey Rublev.

He will face Norway’s Casper Ruud after the eighth seed edged past Danish teenager Holger Rune in four sets.

World number one Iga Swiatek swept past Jessica Pegula to set up a clash with another first-time grand slam semi-finalist, Daria Kasatkina of Russia.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day 11 at the French Open.

Picture of the day

France Tennis French Open
Thumbs up from Iga (Thibault Camus/AP)

Shot of the day

Quote of the day

Tweet of the day

Stat of the day

Age old problems

It was Swiatek’s 21st birthday on Tuesday, but the absent-minded top seed scribbled 22 on the camera.

Brit watch

Alfie Hewett is through to the last four in the men’s wheelchairs but Gordon Reid was beaten in straight sets by Tokito Oda of Japan.

Fallen seeds

Women: Jessica Pegula (11), Veronika Kudermetova (29).
Men: Andrey Rublev (7).

Up next

The women’s semi-finals take centre stage, with American teenager Gauff facing Italy’s Martina Trevisan in the second semi.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal