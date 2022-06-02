Wales fans warned against pitch invasion at Ukraine play-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Wales fans warned against pitch invasion at Ukraine play-off

By Press Association
June 2, 2022, 8:17 am
Wales football fans have been told they face criminal proceedings if they invade the pitch after Sunday’s World Cup play-off final (David Davies/PA)
Wales football fans have been told they face criminal proceedings if they invade the pitch after Sunday’s World Cup play-off final (David Davies/PA)

Wales fans will face police action if they invade the pitch after Sunday’s World Cup play-off final against Ukraine.

Supporters have also been told not to bring pyrotechnics into the Cardiff City Stadium and risk arrest and a minimum three-year football banning order.

The warning from the Football Association of Wales comes after a spate of disorder towards the end of the season.

Pitch Invasion file photo
Pitch invasions became a common sight at the end of the season (Zac Goodwin/PA)

There were several post-match pitch invasions and a Nottingham Forest fan was jailed for 24 weeks after he attacked Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp.

“Cymru fans are award-winning and respected across Europe but depending on the situation at the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup play-off final; all spectators are politely requested to keep off the pitch,” the FAW said in a statement.

“Anyone entering the field of play will be subject to criminal proceedings.

“It is also vitally important that the condition of the playing surface is protected for the two UEFA Nations League matches being played at Cardiff City Stadium on June 8 and June 11.”

The FAW have also said the use of pyrotechnics will not be tolerated after flares were widely seen at grounds at the end of the domestic season.

“There is no safe use of pyrotechnics in spectator areas at football events with their use having many health risks and dangers such as loss of sight, limb or digit removal due to their explosive power,” the statement added.

“Being in possession of a pyrotechnic device at a football match or attempting to bring such a device into a football stadium, is a criminal offence under the Sporting Events Act 1985.

St Johnstone v Inverness Caledonian Thistle – Scottish Premiership – Play Off Final – Second Leg – McDiarmid Park
The Football Association of Wales have reminded fans of the dangers of bringing pyrotechnics into the stadium (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Any person committing such an offence faces an FA Wales ban, probable arrest and a minimum three-year football banning order.

“Fans are advised not to travel to the Cardiff City Stadium without a ticket and there will be no fan activity outside the stadium.

“There is no public screening or fan zone showing the match within the city centre and fans without tickets are advised to avoid travelling due to several other events taking place on Sunday, 5 June.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal