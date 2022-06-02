Man Utd’s summer of change: The six first-team players leaving Old Trafford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man Utd’s summer of change: The six first-team players leaving Old Trafford

By Press Association
June 2, 2022, 10:21 am Updated: June 2, 2022, 10:41 am
Juan Mata, Edinson Cavani and Paul Pogba (PA)
Juan Mata, Edinson Cavani and Paul Pogba (PA)

Juan Mata has become the latest player confirmed as leaving Manchester United in a summer of change at Old Trafford.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the out-of-contract departures that have been announced by the club as new boss Erik ten Hag comes in.

Juan Mata

The Spain midfielder was one of the early signings of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era at United, brought in by David Moyes from Chelsea in January 2014. He has gone on to play 285 times for the club, scoring 51 goals, and helped them win the FA Cup in 2016 and the Europa League and League Cup in 2017. The 34-year-old made only seven appearances, starting four times, in 2021-22.

Paul Pogba

Having left for Juventus in 2012 as a free agent, Pogba returned to United four years later for a then-world record fee of £89million. The 29-year-old France midfielder’s second spell with the club has featured some memorable highs, such as his brace in the 3-2 win against Manchester City in 2018, but he also frequently underwhelmed, and had a strained relationship with Jose Mourinho when the Portuguese was Red Devils boss. He departs with an overall United record showing 233 appearances, 39 goals and the 2017 trophy double success.

Jesse Lingard

Jesse Lingard came through United's academy (Mike Egerton/PA).
Jesse Lingard came through United’s academy (Mike Egerton/PA).

Pogba’s fellow academy graduate Lingard, also 29, had multiple loan spells before making his United breakthrough in 2015-16, which concluded with him scoring the winning goal in the FA Cup final against Crystal Palace. The England forward was then part of the 2017 cup triumphs, before subsequently falling out of favour. After spending the second half of 2020-21 on loan at West Ham, he returned to make 22 United appearances last season and leaves with 282 to his name in total, and scored 35 goals.

Edinson Cavani

Uruguay striker Cavani joined United in October 2020 on a free transfer following his release by Paris St Germain. An impressive debut season saw the 35-year-old score 17 goals in 39 appearances, but he then managed only two in 20 last term.

Lee Grant

Lee Grant played two times for United's first team before announcing his retirement (John Walton/PA).
Lee Grant played two times for United’s first team before announcing his retirement (John Walton/PA).

Goalkeeper Grant was brought in from Stoke in the summer of 2018. He made two first-team appearances before announcing his retirement in May at the age of 39.

Nemanja Matic

The Serbia midfielder had a year to run on his deal but announced in April he would be leaving Old Trafford this summer. He was signed from Chelsea for £40million in July 2017 under former manager Jose Mourinho and made 189 appearances in all competitions, but United have not won a trophy since he arrived.

