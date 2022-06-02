Scottish referees Craig Napier and Lloyd Wilson come out as gay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Scottish referees Craig Napier and Lloyd Wilson come out as gay

By Press Association
June 2, 2022, 11:25 am Updated: June 2, 2022, 3:03 pm
Scottish football has had rainbow laces campaigns to show solidarity with the LGBT community (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scottish football has had rainbow laces campaigns to show solidarity with the LGBT community (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Two referees have come out as gay in a bid to change the culture of Scottish football.

Craig Napier and Lloyd Wilson become the first openly gay participants in men’s Scottish football since Justin Fashanu, who played for Airdrie and then Hearts in 1993 and 1994, several years after announcing his sexuality.

Both match officials revealed they had been inspired by similar public announcements from Adelaide player Josh Cavallo and 17-year-old Blackpool forward Jake Daniels, who last month became the first active male professional footballer in the UK to come out since Fashanu in 1990.

Napier, who took charge of 10 top-flight games in Scotland last season, said in a video on the Scottish Football Association Twitter account: “I have never had a bad experience when I have had these conversations. I have always felt so much lighter after speaking about it

“This isn’t a conversation about me, this is a conversation about trying to change the culture within Scottish football.”

Napier was motivated by a desire to help others avoid the mistakes he made.

“It’s not something that you can change, it’s not something that is worth hiding,” he said.

“It’s a lot of wasted energy worrying about whether you are going to lose friends over it, whether you are not going to get promoted within refereeing because of it, whether you are not going to get selected for the first team because of it.

“I think people will be better served enjoying their life and living their true self.”

Napier feels there is a “barrier” to doing that in football that he does not experience in social spheres or his other workplaces in the NHS and academia.

“Football is different and I think that’s why these conversations are important because we need to change that culture,” he said.

“There are no footballers on the pitch that are open but they are there and until we have these conversations and these role models on the pitch there will be that stigma and fear. And that’s what we need to change.

“Josh and Jake are changing that and hopefully in Scotland I can play a small part in hoping it can inspire whoever is out there to be more comfortable in who they are and have a conversation with family, friends, team-mates, and come out publicly if they feel able to.”

Wilson, who referees in Scotland’s lower leagues, talked about his sexuality in a video on the YouTube channel of mental health charity Back Onside as he urged others not to repeat his “horrific journey” and live a lie.

He added: “I feel that doing this interview – which I must say I am petrified about – is absolutely crucial not just for my colleagues but my colleagues who are players, who I know many are suffering this same battle and journey that I have suffered.

“I know people will watch this and say: ‘Why is this even news? Why are we even talking about this?’

“I’m talking about this because I know that there are people out there watching the game, working in clubs, playing the game, refereeing, who are continuing to live in a way that they don’t want to live.”

James Child
Referee James Child during the Betfred Challenge Cup final (Mike Egerton/PA)

He added: “I think it’s really important to point out as well that both Josh and Jake have had significant support from the football community.

“And I am actually really confident that Scottish football as a community, Scottish fans, will absolutely support me doing this and would absolutely support anybody in Scottish football who feels they need to do this.

“I’m hoping in a year or two or whenever that might be that this is completely old news and that people can just be them because people are killing themselves because they can’t be them.”

Rugby league referee James Child last week declared ahead of taking charge of the Challenge Cup final that coming out in 2021 had led to him feeling more relaxed around players on the pitch.

Now retired rugby union referee Nigel Owens announced he was gay in 2007.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]