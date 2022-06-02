Scott Allan and Drey Wright released by Hibernian By Press Association June 2, 2022, 2:37 pm Scott Allan, left, is leaving Hibs (Andrew Milligan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Scott Allan and Drey Wright are among the players being released by Hibernian. Hibs have also confirmed the departures of Alex Gogic, Jamie Murphy, Sean Mackie and Innes Murray, who all ended last season on loan with other clubs. Allan made 129 appearances for Hibs during three spells but found first-team starts hard to come by last term. Former St Johnstone midfielder Wright made 22 appearances last season. Rocky Bushiri, Sylvester Jasper and James Scott had also departed after loan spells as new manager Lee Johnson prepares to put his stamp on the squad. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Scott Wright handed start for Rangers in Europa League final James Scott hits hat-trick as Hibernian end season with convincing win Ryan Porteous doubtful as Hibernian host St Johnstone Dundee remain without Adam Legzdins for Hibernian game