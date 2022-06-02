England dismiss New Zealand for 132 on opening day of Lord’s Test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England dismiss New Zealand for 132 on opening day of Lord’s Test

By Press Association
June 2, 2022, 4:05 pm Updated: June 2, 2022, 4:07 pm
James Anderson took four wickets (Adam Davy/PA)
England began the Ben Stokes era with a bang, dismissing New Zealand for just 132 on day one of the first LV= Insurance Test at Lord’s.

Led for the first time by the captain-coach pairing of Stokes and Brendon McCullum, with new director of cricket Rob Key also watching on, England enjoyed a glorious start to the international summer at the home of cricket.

Stokes had publicly declared his side were working from “a blank canvas” following a dismal sequence of one victory in 17 attempts and promptly saw all 10 of the tourists’ wickets tumble inside 40 overs.

England’s record wicket-taker, 39-year-old James Anderson, and Durham’s 23-year-old debutant Matthew Potts took four each as the combination of experience and fresh blood paid off in spades. Stuart Broad, returning alongside Anderson at Stokes’ insistence following their controversial dropping in the West Indies, also struck and the skipper wrapped the innings himself by picking up last man Trent Boult.

The only black mark on proceedings came for the luckless Jack Leach, who suffered a concussion early on after an awkward landing in the field. Lancashire leg-spinner Matt Parkinson was summoned from Manchester and will make his debut as England’s first ever concussion substitute.

Home openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley then reached 19 without loss before tea to sow the seeds of what should be a significant lead.

Stokes’ first act as the country’s 81st Test captain was to lose the toss, but everything else fell into place as the old firm of Anderson and Broad dominated the opening exchanges.

Matthew Potts
Matthew Potts took four wickets (Adam Davy/PA)

Both had vowed to win back their places after being axed for the Caribbean trip in March and Anderson took just seven deliveries to show the folly of that decision. Challenging Will Young with just enough swing from a full length, he took the outside edge that zipped through low towards third slip.

Jonny Bairstow leapt into action, diving low to his left to pull off a one-handed stunner. The Yorkshireman juggled the next attempt Anderson sent his way but clung on at the second attempt to see off Tom Latham and make it two for two.

Not to be outdone, Broad was rewarded for a consistently attacking length when Devon Conway – a double centurion on this ground last summer – nicked one through to give Bairstow his third catch in a row.

The early breakthroughs laid an ideal foundation for Potts to take over and made a superb case for the next generation. He struck gold with his fifth delivery in the international arena, with Kiwi captain and star batter Kane Williamson edging low to keeper Ben Foakes to leave his side in disarray at 12 for four.

Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes enjoyed a memorable start to his time as England captain (Adam Davy/PA)

Williamson is short of form and Potts has been flying in Division Two, but it was still a significant scalp. His first spell stretched to eight impressive overs as he grabbed another two before the lunch break, Daryl Mitchell (13) playing into his own stumps and Tom Blundell (14) losing his off stump to one that nipped back.

The interval came with England rampant at 39 for six, with New Zealand playing a few riskier shots after the restart. That approach allowed them to nudge up beyond three figures, Colin de Grandhomme’s unbeaten 42 and a chancey 26 from Tim Southee helping swell the total, but the hosts remained in control.

Anderson had Kyle Jamieson and Southee caught hooking at fine leg to finish with four for 66, with Potts snaring Ajaz Patel lbw with the first ball of his second spell. He was forced to leave the field with cramp before he could make it onto the Lord’s honours board, with Stokes taking over to bring things to a close.

